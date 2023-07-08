Keylor Navas: A Goalkeeping Hero in Nottingham Forest’s Premier League Survival

Title: Keylor Navas secures Nottingham Forest’s Premier League survival

Keylor Navas, the talented Costa Rican goalkeeper, joined the Premier League team Nottingham Forest in the middle of the season and played a vital role in helping them remain in the top competition in England. Navas arrived on loan from PSG after being overlooked by manager Christophe Galtier, who preferred to use Gianluigi Donnarumma in all competitions.

Currently on vacation, Navas is set to attend Nottingham Forest’s preseason training as they prepare to face Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, in their first friendly match on July 25. Reports from L’Equipe indicate that Navas has made a request to his parent club, Paris Saint-Germain, which is now managed by Spanish coach Luis Enrique.

According to L’Equipe, Navas has asked to be PSG’s starting goalkeeper for the upcoming 2023-24 season, expressing his desire for more playing time over Donnarumma. However, the same French newspaper has also listed Navas as one of the 12 players whom Enrique does not want in his squad for the next campaign.

Navas’s future remains uncertain, and he is expected to discuss his options during the preseason. Recent rumors suggest a potential move to Inter Milan. Nottingham Forest fans will be eager to see if the highly-regarded goalkeeper stays with the team or seeks a new challenge elsewhere.

As the new season approaches, Navas’s presence in the starting lineup could significantly impact the team’s performance. Nottingham Forest will rely on his skills and experience to maintain their position in the top flight of English football.