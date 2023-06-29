Home » King David back on the throne for the sixth time. Dethroning the record holder Jágr does not have to be a utopia
King David back on the throne for the sixth time. Dethroning the record holder Jágr does not have to be a utopia

After the previous five triumphs in a row, he took “up to” second place last year, but now David Pastrňák has returned to the throne for the best Czech hockey player. The 27-year-old forward from Boston dominated the 55th edition of the Golden Hockey Stick and won for the sixth time in the traditional poll, making him independent in second place by Dominik Hašek He would need six more championships to equal the record holder Jaromir Jágr.

