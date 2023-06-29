Multiple sclerosis, first genetic marker for severity identified. « Medicine in the Library

Multiple sclerosis, first genetic marker for severity identified.

An international multicenter study, in which the University of Eastern Piedmont collaborated in Italy, theIRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milanl’University of Milanthe IRCCS Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza Foundation and the ASST Santi Paolo e Carlo of Milan, conducted on over 22,000 people with multiple sclerosis (MS) discovered the first genetic variant associated with a more rapid progression of the disease, which over time can deprive patients of their mobility and independence.

«Inheriting this genetic variant from both parents accelerates the time to needing a walking aid by nearly four years» said Sergio Baranzini, PhD, professor of neurology at UCSF.

«Understanding how the variant affects MS severity will hopefully pave the way for a new generation of treatments that can prevent disease progression» said Stephen Sawcer, a professor at the University of Cambridge.

The publication in the magazine “Nature“.

Read abstract of the article:

Locus for severity implicates CNS resilience in progression of multiple sclerosis.

International Multiple Sclerosis Genetics Consortium., MultipleMS Consortium.

Nature (2023).

Source: IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan – University of Milan

