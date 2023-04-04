Original Title: King of the League!Pep Guardiola is the fastest 600-point coach in Premier League history with 636 goals and 600 points in 256 Premier League games

Manchester City has not won the Champions League and has been criticized by fans. This is also where Guardiola has been criticized the most, but in terms of the league alone, Guardiola is the “king of the league”.

Statistics from “MisterChip”,Guardiola is the fastest manager in Premier League history to reach 600 points。

According to statistics, since becoming Manchester City coach on February 1, 2016, Guardiola has led his team to play in the Premier League.In 256 games, the specific record is 189 wins, 33 draws and 34 losses, scoring an astonishing 636 goals, but only conceding 208 goals, with a total of 600 pointsis the fastest coach to unlock 600 points in the history of the Premier League.

Guardiola takes charge of Manchester City in the Premier League2.34 points per game, 2.48 goals per game, only 0.81 goals conceded per game. The statistics are cold, but Manchester City's style of play is extremely beautiful, which is the fundamental reason why many fans like to watch Manchester City's games over the years. Although Guardiola did not lead Manchester City to win the Champions League, this does not prevent Guardiola from being a great coach. The so-called no one is perfect, Guardiola is a football idiot coach, likes to fight tough battles and change formations, which also led to his poor performance in the Champions League. But as long as Guardiola continues to coach at Manchester City, there will always be a day when he will win the Champions League.

