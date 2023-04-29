«Kneel to pray at the altar of Diego»- Corriere TV

(by Nino Luca, sent to Naples) There are about 24 hours left for the challenges Inter-Lazio and Napoli-Salernitanaa double crossing of games and results that could sew a 33-year-old scudetto on the Neapolitan shirts.

Everything is ready in the city, with the neighborhoods that for weeks, in defiance of superstition, have been made up for the party: between white and blue festoons waving between the balconies and the silhouettes of the footballers located in various streets of the city. Flags and T-shirts are hung on the traditional lines used to dry laundry.

A few hours before the match there is a lot of anticipation in the city, in the alleys the shopkeepers comment and make predictions also involving passers-by and tourists. In a sold-out Naples for the double bridge, that of April 25 and May 1, are many tourists ready to join the party: between selfies with blue flags and the inevitable stop in the Spanish Quarters in via Emanuele de Deo, better known as “Largo Maradona”, site of the now famous mural by Diego Maradona.