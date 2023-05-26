Home » Five on Friday: Sweet, the first attempt
Technology

by admin
Bild: Manufacturer

The smart focus

Nikon introduces the Z8 as a professional Z-series mirrorless camera. It is the same as the Z9 but has the lighter (910 grams) and smaller body. The photo resolution is 45.7 megapixels, several file formats and continuous shooting speeds of up to 120 shots per second are available. The camera also supports HDR content and 10-bit HEIF photos. Videos succeed at up to 8.3K. They are saved as 12-bit RAW at up to 60 frames per second or at up to 120 frames at 4.1K. The camera has a weatherproofing and an autofocus that people , animals, cars, motorcycles and airplanes. The case is going on sale these days and costs 4600 euros. (misp.)

