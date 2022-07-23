Home Sports Koeman:I heard that Terr’s talent is outstanding, I renewed my contract with Bayern for 5 years but will stay longer – yqqlm
Koeman:I heard that Terr's talent is outstanding, I renewed my contract with Bayern for 5 years but will stay longer

Original title:Koeman:I heard that Terr’s talent is outstanding, I renewed my contract with Bayern for 5 years but will stay longer

Koeman:I heard that Terr’s talent is outstanding, I renew my contract with Bayern for 5 years but will stay longer

Live it on July 23rd. Bayern winger Koeman was interviewed not long ago and talked about the topic of Ter and his contract renewal.

“I’ve heard he’s a very good player with a huge talent. And he’s also a Frenchman and I’d love to see him join Bayern.”

– The future at Bayern

“I have renewed my contract with Bayern for five years. I will be here longer, my career will not end in five years. I hope to play for the club for many more years.”

According to previous news, Bayern sent a third offer for Ter, with a total price of 30 million euros, but Rennes has not given an answer. The Bayern management headed by Salihamidzic considered Terr to be the top striker talent in Europe, so they spared no expense to introduce the 17-year-old French teenager.

