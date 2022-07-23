The municipality of Milan has not admitted the two referendums proposed for the new stadium. The first asked to safeguard the Meazza, starting the renovation works of the plant and the surrounding area, while the second asked to cancel the resolution of the municipal council with which, in November, public interest was declared regarding the project of the new San Siro.

The opinion of the municipal offices is that it is difficult to support the admissibility of the two referendums from a technical point of view. According to the technicians, in fact, it is possible to maintain the current structure, but the renovations could cause problems for the two teams during construction, also given the fact that the capacity would be significantly reduced, without guaranteeing the performance of a state-of-the-art stadium. . Now it’s up to the College of Guarantors, which will have to express its binding judgment on the admissibility or otherwise of the referendums by next August 3.