Home Sports New San Siro, the municipality of Milan says no to referendums
Sports

New San Siro, the municipality of Milan says no to referendums

by admin
New San Siro, the municipality of Milan says no to referendums

Safeguarding the Meazza and public interest in the new facility: both proposals rejected. Another solution will be sought, awaiting the College of Guarantors

The municipality of Milan has not admitted the two referendums proposed for the new stadium. The first asked to safeguard the Meazza, starting the renovation works of the plant and the surrounding area, while the second asked to cancel the resolution of the municipal council with which, in November, public interest was declared regarding the project of the new San Siro.

works

The opinion of the municipal offices is that it is difficult to support the admissibility of the two referendums from a technical point of view. According to the technicians, in fact, it is possible to maintain the current structure, but the renovations could cause problems for the two teams during construction, also given the fact that the capacity would be significantly reduced, without guaranteeing the performance of a state-of-the-art stadium. . Now it’s up to the College of Guarantors, which will have to express its binding judgment on the admissibility or otherwise of the referendums by next August 3.

July 23, 2022 (change July 23, 2022 | 13:23)

© breaking latest news

See also  Cycling, Super Ewan: from the controversy to the Giro al encore in Belgium

You may also like

Vingegaard, gentleman in yellow Pogacar falls and he...

Toro looks good in front of the Turkish...

Yuzuru Hanyu applies to withdraw from the Japanese...

Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser:...

Gao Jianjun met with the Chinese Football Coordination...

LIVE Athletics World Championships in Eugene: results, program,...

The Northwest Wolves of the Chinese League defeated...

First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti,...

Warm-up match-Sancho scored a goal and pulled the...

L84 towards the repechage On the bench you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy