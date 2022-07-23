The fires in Massarosa, in the Lucca area, which have caused hundreds of displaced persons and hundreds of millions of euros in damage, could be malicious. The prosecutor of Lucca has been investigating for days and looking for evidence of possible fraud.

Versilia, hundreds of evacuated from homes and 400 hectares in smoke in a fire in Massarosa Ernesto Ferrara, ChiarastellaFoschini July 19, 2022



“Unfortunately the summer promises to be hot due to the risk of fires to which the madness of man is added: triggers have been found and the Prosecutor of Lucca has opened a file for arson”, writes the president of the Tuscany Region on social networks Eugenio Giani talking about the now under control fire that sent over 800 hectares of wood to ashes in Massarosa, in the province of Lucca.

Massarosa fire, the testimonies: “The fire at night above my house woke me up a neighbor” by Chiarastella Foschini July 20, 2022



“Therefore – adds Giani – the utmost prudence and attention of each of us is fundamental – adds Giani – all vegetable burnings and lighting of fires outside of equipped areas are prohibited. Tuscany – concludes Giani – is the most wooded region in Italy and we will always continue in the prevention works, let’s safeguard this natural heritage together “.

Tuscany is burning, from Massarosa to Calci: 20 fires and thousands of hectares in smoke by Azzurra Giorgi July 20, 2022 See also Young people from Confindustria: on the tax wedge no to state alms



But the prosecutor denies it. “At present, no triggers have been found for the fire in Massarosa (Lucca), although there have been several reports all to be verified” says the prosecutor of Lucca Domenico Manzione.

“We have opened a dossier, currently without suspects, for forest fire – he adds -. Article 423 bis provides, in two different paragraphs, the culpable and the malicious hypothesis. The task of the investigators is to verify or exclude the malicious one. , but at the moment there is no objective data “.

The mayor of Calci: “A nightmare that never ends” by Marcello Conti July 20, 2022



Manzione stresses that “the reports coming from the passer-by, from the cyclist from those who collect the garbage, are not enough in court. Having seen a suspicious person at a certain time more or less coincident with the one in which the fire occurred does not say much. . We need objective data “.

Fire in Versilia, fronts under control but alarm for wind changes by Luca Serranò 21 July 2022



And the governor Giani corrects the game by saying that he has written about arson and triggers found on the basis of what has been read in the local press.