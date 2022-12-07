Korean fans ridiculed Brazil’s final disastrous defeat by 7-1 Asian brother Sun Xingmin and said he did his best: Netizens bluntly said they were humiliating themselves

On December 6, Beijing time, in the 1/8 finals of the World Cup, the South Korean team lost 1-4 to Brazil and was scored four goals in the first half by their opponents. Before the game, some South Korean fans played a banner with a score of 7-1 to “humiliate” Brazil.

After the fiasco, Sun Xingmin accepted an interview and said that he had tried his best and hoped that the fans would understand.

Even though Brazil was the favorite to win the game before the game, they easily scored four goals against South Korea, which won against Portugal in the first half. The power of this Samba team still greatly exceeded the expectations of the fans.

Brazil successfully advanced, while the South Korean team regrettably stopped in the round of 16. After the game, Sun Xingmin accepted an interview and said that everyone has done their best.

“I really did my best, I prepared for the game and I did my best, and I hope the fans who support me understand that. All the players who played and didn’t play were very professional, I was very impressed with that, I Proud of my teammates.”

Many netizens also said that the disparity in strength is so great, isn’t it self-inflicted to make complaints about it? It reminds them of the World Cup they held before, it’s simply…