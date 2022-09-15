Home Sports Koskela (all. Helsinki): “We must adapt to the pressure of the home crowd” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos
The Finnish coach: “Roma’s first result was certainly a big disappointment for them, so the start of the match will probably be really difficult.”

Toni Koskela, coach ofHJK Helsinkispoke on the eve of the match of Europa League against the Roma: Another amazing match at the sold out Olympic Stadium. The game will certainly be different from last week. Playing away from home in European competitions is always very different, except for some clubs “. This is the first message launched by the coach of the Finnish team which then continues: “Roma’s first result was certainly a big disappointment for them, so the start of the match will probably be really difficult, all the more so. We have to adapt to the home crowd, the pace and the pressure. Tomorrow we hope to be able to bring success and self-confidence from the first match of the group. “

