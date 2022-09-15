The car went off the road by itself: luckily there are no injuries

IVREA. He continued in the direction of Santhià, the car that went off the road and finished its run through the fields of Albiano. Yet another accident on the motorway link, which this summer did not spare tragic endings.

This time, however, despite the car being practically destroyed, there are no injuries. The reconstruction of the dynamics will be up to the agents of the Settimo Torinese traffic police subsection, but there are no other means involved in the accident.