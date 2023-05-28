Home » Kousková and Melichová reached the final round of the golf Belgian Open
Kousková and Melichová reached the final round of the golf Belgian Open

Kousková and Melichová reached the final round of the golf Belgian Open

Kousková is playing in Belgium a week after finishing tenth at the tournament in Florida and recording her best result at the LET. The second best Czech golfer made the cut even in the eighth tournament of the season. Klára Davidson Spilková, who was second in West Palm Beach, will not start at the Belgian Open.

Advancement to the third round narrowly escaped Tereza Melecká, who was below the line with a score of +4 in the first group. Tereza Koželuhová took 103rd position with eight shots over par, 106th Kristýna Napoleaová was one stroke worse.

The tournament with a subsidy of 300,000 euros is led by the Spanish María Hernández with a score of -8.

