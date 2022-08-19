Original title: KPL Cover Observation | Foshan DRG.GK was swept away by the “muscle” e-sports play and was frustrated again

On August 18, Wuhan eStarPro swept Foshan DRG.GK 4:0 in the semi-finals of the winner group of the 2022 KPL summer playoffs held at the Shanghai KPL E-sports Center, and advanced to the winner group final, the latter fell to the loser Group.

This season, Foshan DRG.GK has more highlights in the regular season than last season. At the end of the first round of the regular season, it ranked first in Group S, which has also made the audience who have grown up with them in the past year. They had higher expectations. However, in the later stages of the regular season, their state became fluctuating again. They could defeat the “full blood” Wuhan eStarPro, but they were restrained by Beijing WB, Chongqing Wolves, and Guangzhou TTG. They won the two games in the last round. It was a narrow victory in 3:2, and this resurrection armor was very reluctant to wear.

The reason why Foshan DRG.GK’s performance has been standing still for a long time is not the same as Guangzhou TTG in “One Year Sanya”, because Foshan DRG.GK players are actually playing sharp muscle e-sports, mainly relying on players in various positions. They made breakthroughs in individual operations and then swarmed to end the game. The proportion of games won by team cooperation is getting lower and lower, which is why they are often crushed in key games and are dubbed the “soft-footed shrimp” in the competition; Guangzhou TTG It is more about the overall strength. There is indeed an objective gap between them and Wuhan eStarPro. Coupled with the psychological obstacles brought about by many failures, they have fallen one step away from the championship many times.

Judging from the match between Foshan DRG.GK and Wuhan eStarPro on the 18th, stocking shooters was the root cause of their clean sheets. In the first game, Foshan DRG.GK took out the Luban father and son combination, but the Luban master who assisted A Gai did not protect the Luban No. 7 of the shooter Meng Lan. Their mid lane, jungler and even support preferred to go to the top to help the beasts. , while Meng Lan has been in a state of stocking for a long time. Wuhan eStarPro's style of play is very aimed at the opponent's shooter. Naturally, it will not miss this opportunity to open the door, and Foshan DRG.GK is almost powerless to fight back. In the second round, Foshan DRG.GK released the Sang Qi + Meng Tian combination that Wuhan eStarPro is good at, and they did not ban the unique Na Ke Lulu of Hua Hai, but they gave Meng Lan a fool like Huang Zhong who had no self-protection ability. Shooting, and Zhang Fei, who was assisting Ah Gai, was somewhat "sleepwalking", which made them rout again. In the third game, Foshan DRG.GK lost even more ugly. Their lineup was obviously an early advantage, but they were tied by Wuhan eStarPro at 8 minutes and 40 seconds, which directly refreshed the KPL field record for the fastest single game this season. This game After the game, it is not difficult to see that Foshan DRG.GK has been beaten. The living environment of the shooter Meng Lan is quite harsh. In the match point of Wuhan eStarPro, Meng Lan habitually took out Marco Polo to try to save the world, but at this time the team was disillusioned and unable to recover. Foshan DRG.GK's tried-and-true style of sharp-edged swordsmanship in the regular season seems to be unable to play against opponents like Wuhan eStarPro, who are equally muscular but with a clearer mind. Under such a habit, everyone feels that they are the core, and they all want to carry. The priority of team protection is confusing. This is why the shooter Meng Lan used the dumb ray to "go to jail", and chose the albeit shot to "go to jail" as well. Next, Foshan DRG.GK will face the winner between Guangzhou TTG and Shanghai EDG.M. In the face of opponents of the same level, they can indeed continue to try to overcome the enemy with "muscles", but Shanghai EDG.M defeated XYG by surprise. It has been shown that the water temperature in the playoffs is very different from the regular season. If Foshan DRG.GK does not want to follow in the footsteps of XYG, it is a safer way to prepare for the game by identifying the core of the team as soon as possible.

