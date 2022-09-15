Home Sports Kristiansen, what a waste! The Copenhagen-Seville synthesis
Sports

A far from exciting match, that of Parken, where Copenhagen can at least rejoice in having interrupted the negative tradition with the Spanish teams, which had always won. It is not the case of Sevilla, in fact, which is more lively in the second half but without putting the Danish defense in apprehension. The most noteworthy goal ball falls on Kristiansen’s feet in the half hour, who is alone in front of Dmitrovic but raises his left-footed trajectory too much.

