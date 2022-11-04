Many observers were thinking of a real acquisition, but for the moment a partial step has been officially taken. Nothing excludes the first hypothesis but neither takes it for granted. Ktm significantly enters the capital and activities of MV Agusta. The agreement was announced on November 3, signed by the Varese company and the Austrian group Pierer Mobility AG (owner of Ktm, Huskvarna and Gasgas). Ktm AG will acquire 25.1% of MV Agusta shares this month through a capital increase. It will also be responsible for globally distributing part of the range of motorcycles produced in the Schiranna factory. Finally, KTM will also take over the procurement operations.