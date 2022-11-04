Home Sports Ktm with MV Agusta: buys 25% of the capital
Sports

Ktm with MV Agusta: buys 25% of the capital

by admin
Ktm with MV Agusta: buys 25% of the capital

Ktm AG has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Varese company. The Austrian company will acquire 25.1% of the capital of MV Agusta in the next few days. It will also take care of the global distribution of part of its models

Many observers were thinking of a real acquisition, but for the moment a partial step has been officially taken. Nothing excludes the first hypothesis but neither takes it for granted. Ktm significantly enters the capital and activities of MV Agusta. The agreement was announced on November 3, signed by the Varese company and the Austrian group Pierer Mobility AG (owner of Ktm, Huskvarna and Gasgas). Ktm AG will acquire 25.1% of MV Agusta shares this month through a capital increase. It will also be responsible for globally distributing part of the range of motorcycles produced in the Schiranna factory. Finally, KTM will also take over the procurement operations.

See also  Abramovich sells Chelsea: profits for the victims of the war in Ukraine

You may also like

Record Serie B: one million spectators in the...

Pordenone-Lecco, friends against: Di Carlo will find Luciano...

NBA star Irving refuses to apologize, Nets suspended...

Matthew McConaughey: 53-year-old sex symbol physique. Here’s how...

Men’s Volleyball Super League comprehensive: Shanghai men’s volleyball...

All the men (and the woman) of Letizia...

” Fans, I have to tell you something...

Europa League, the results and the qualifiers of...

The Fifa letter asks that politics remain outside...

Feyenoord-Lazio, Sarri: “Punished for making too many mistakes”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy