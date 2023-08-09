Kuchta, Haraslín.. it has to be given! The legend of Sparta, on the other hand, highlights Vindahl

As a player, he won four football titles with Sparta, and as a coach he led them to victory in the Czech Cup. On Tuesday, František Straka watched carefully how Letenští played the first part of the battle for promotion to the 4th preliminary round of the Champions League in Copenhagen. “They probably achieved the goal they set for themselves. The result 0:0 is fine until the return match, everything is open,” says Straka. However, he draws attention to unconverted chances and unnecessary mistakes, on the contrary, he highlights goalkeeper Peter Vindahl and the mental attitude of the players.

