Kwiatkowski wins hilltop finish on the Grand Colombier

Former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski did not distribute any gifts on the French national holiday and won the mountain finish of the 110th Tour de France on the Grand Colombier. On Friday, the Pole won the 17-kilometer climb in the Jura as a soloist ahead of Belgian Maxim van Gils and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.

Augsburg’s Georg Zimmermann was part of a breakaway group for a long time, but lost contact early on on the final climb.

Difficult alpine stage

Dane Jonas Vingegaard crossed the finish line just behind Pogacar and maintained his lead in the overall classification. However, the defending champion is only nine seconds ahead of Pogacar. Third is still Bora captain Jai Hindley from Australia.

Alex Westhoff

On Saturday, the 151.8-kilometer route to Morzine is the really difficult stage in the Alps. Three mountains of the first category have to be climbed before there are even bonus seconds on the Col de Joux Plane, which is assigned to the highest category.

Hardly any time can be made up in the twelve-kilometre descent to the finish.

