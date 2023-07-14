Low Festival shares the schedules of this edition

He Low Festivalwhich will be held in Benidorm over the next few days July 28, 29 and 30, recently completed its poster and launched the distribution for days. Now share the schedules.

Lori Meyers, Xoel López, Confeti de odio, INNMIR, Gran angular, Still, Cora Yako y Judeline were the last eight names added to the line up of the festival, completing a poster that already had more than thirty previously confirmed, including Placebo, Vetusta Morla, Viva Suecia o Bombay Bicycle Club and many others. You can see the schedules of all the performances and the distribution by days and stages under the video clip.

This edition will once again feature the Vibra Mahou stage, the Mahou Cinco Estrellas music platform that promotes quality meetings around live music and reinforces its support for Low Festival, which shares with the brewery being a key driver of connection and generator of unique moments. More information and tickets at www.lowfestival.es the en www.entradas.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Stage Vibra Mahou

21:20 – 22:35 – Long live Sweden

23:45 – 00:55 – Interpol

02:05 – 03:15 – The Vaccines

Stage MINI

20:15 – 21:15 Natalia Lacunza

22:40 – 23:40 GUSGUS

01:00 – 02:00 Bogota burns

03:20 – 04:35 Secret Show

04:55 – 06:30 – INSIDE

Stage Elfbar

18:45 – 19:30 Wide Angle

20:00 – 20:45 Confetti of hate

21:35 – 22:20 PAULPAUL

23:00 – 23:55 Polish Girl

00:35 – 01:20 Ralphie Chico

02:00 – 02:50 Sound Depression

03:35 – 04:30 Catnap

Ellesse Internship

18:30 – 20:00 MADRAS MARSH

20:00 – 21:30 REM DJs

21:30 – 23:00 Cool Girls

23:00 – 00:30 DAVID VAN BYLEN

00:30 – 02:00 ECDD presents: SAN JUNIPERO BENIDORM

02:00 – 03:30 KIDDY SMILE

03:30 – 05:00 Yahaira

05:00 – 06:30 Toy

SATURDAY JULY 29

Stage Vibra Mahou

21:30 – 22:35 – Lori Meyers

23:25 – 01:00 – Placebo

02:05 – 03:15 – Second

Stage MINI

18:45 – 19:45 Joel Lopez

20:30 – 21:30 Ivan Ferreiro

22:35 – 23:35 Sexy Zebras

01:00 – 02:00 DJANGO DJANGO

03:20 – 04:25 Russian Crab

04:45 – 06:30 FLASH SHOW

Stage Elfbar

18:45 – 19:30 Pablo Lesuit

20:00 – 20:45 Judeline

21:30 – 22:20 Chill Boys

23:00 – 23:45 Pipiolas

00:25 – 01:15 Caravan

02:00 – 02:45 Chinchilla

03:30 – 04:30 The Elite

Ellesse Internship

18:30 – 20:00 DON FLUOR

20:00 – 21:30 ÁNGEL CARMONA DJ SET

21:30 – 23:00 WINNER OF THE LOW IN DA HOUSE BY ELLESSE CONTEST

23:00 – 00:30 WISEMEN PROJECT

00:30 – 02:00 FERNANDA ARRAU

02:00 – 03:30 HIGH

03:30 – 05:00 NATURAL LENGUAGE

05:00 – 06:30 JES_SET &. LORRAINE MUT

Sunday July 30

Stage Vibra Mahou

21:35 – 22:50 – Deluxe

23:45 – 01:00 – Vetusta Morla

02:05 – 03:05 – Miss Caffeine

Stage MINI

19:15 – 20:05 OUERALT LAHOZ

20:30 – 21:30 Cupid

22:50 – 23:50 BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB

01:00 – 02:00 Honey

03:10 – 04:20 Varry Brava

04:40 – 06:30 Anibal Gomez DJ Set

Stage Elfbar

18:45 – 19:30 Still

20:00 – 20:45 Your Cora

21:30 – 22:20 The Dove

23:00 – 23:55 The Ganglia

00:30 – 01:20 Left

02:00 – 02:55 Rotten Daisies

03:30 – 04:20 Thick

Ellesse Internship

18:30 – 20:00 JOTAPOP

20:00 – 21:30 MISS DEEPIN

21:30 – 23:00 MR BLAYA

23:00 – 00:30 PUTOCHINOMARICÓN DJ SET

00:30 – 02:00 RARE FISH DJ SET

02:00 – 03:30 THE PRADO

03:30 – 05:00 RAFA GALAN B2B LA RESISTANCE