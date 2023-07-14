Low Festival shares the schedules of this edition

He Low Festivalwhich will be held in Benidorm over the next few days July 28, 29 and 30, recently completed its poster and launched the distribution for days. Now share the schedules.
Lori Meyers, Xoel López, Confeti de odio, INNMIR, Gran angular, Still, Cora Yako y Judeline were the last eight names added to the line up of the festival, completing a poster that already had more than thirty previously confirmed, including Placebo, Vetusta Morla, Viva Suecia o Bombay Bicycle Club and many others. You can see the schedules of all the performances and the distribution by days and stages under the video clip.
This edition will once again feature the Vibra Mahou stage, the Mahou Cinco Estrellas music platform that promotes quality meetings around live music and reinforces its support for Low Festival, which shares with the brewery being a key driver of connection and generator of unique moments. More information and tickets at www.lowfestival.es the en www.entradas.com.
FRIDAY, JULY 28
Stage Vibra Mahou
21:20 – 22:35 – Long live Sweden
23:45 – 00:55 – Interpol
02:05 – 03:15 – The Vaccines
Stage MINI
20:15 – 21:15 Natalia Lacunza
22:40 – 23:40 GUSGUS
01:00 – 02:00 Bogota burns
03:20 – 04:35 Secret Show
04:55 – 06:30 – INSIDE
Stage Elfbar
18:45 – 19:30 Wide Angle
20:00 – 20:45 Confetti of hate
21:35 – 22:20 PAULPAUL
23:00 – 23:55 Polish Girl
00:35 – 01:20 Ralphie Chico
02:00 – 02:50 Sound Depression
03:35 – 04:30 Catnap
Ellesse Internship
18:30 – 20:00 MADRAS MARSH
20:00 – 21:30 REM DJs
21:30 – 23:00 Cool Girls
23:00 – 00:30 DAVID VAN BYLEN
00:30 – 02:00 ECDD presents: SAN JUNIPERO BENIDORM
02:00 – 03:30 KIDDY SMILE
03:30 – 05:00 Yahaira
05:00 – 06:30 Toy
SATURDAY JULY 29
Stage Vibra Mahou
21:30 – 22:35 – Lori Meyers
23:25 – 01:00 – Placebo
02:05 – 03:15 – Second
Stage MINI
18:45 – 19:45 Joel Lopez
20:30 – 21:30 Ivan Ferreiro
22:35 – 23:35 Sexy Zebras
01:00 – 02:00 DJANGO DJANGO
03:20 – 04:25 Russian Crab
04:45 – 06:30 FLASH SHOW
Stage Elfbar
18:45 – 19:30 Pablo Lesuit
20:00 – 20:45 Judeline
21:30 – 22:20 Chill Boys
23:00 – 23:45 Pipiolas
00:25 – 01:15 Caravan
02:00 – 02:45 Chinchilla
03:30 – 04:30 The Elite
Ellesse Internship
18:30 – 20:00 DON FLUOR
20:00 – 21:30 ÁNGEL CARMONA DJ SET
21:30 – 23:00 WINNER OF THE LOW IN DA HOUSE BY ELLESSE CONTEST
23:00 – 00:30 WISEMEN PROJECT
00:30 – 02:00 FERNANDA ARRAU
02:00 – 03:30 HIGH
03:30 – 05:00 NATURAL LENGUAGE
05:00 – 06:30 JES_SET &. LORRAINE MUT
Sunday July 30
Stage Vibra Mahou
21:35 – 22:50 – Deluxe
23:45 – 01:00 – Vetusta Morla
02:05 – 03:05 – Miss Caffeine
Stage MINI
19:15 – 20:05 OUERALT LAHOZ
20:30 – 21:30 Cupid
22:50 – 23:50 BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB
01:00 – 02:00 Honey
03:10 – 04:20 Varry Brava
04:40 – 06:30 Anibal Gomez DJ Set
Stage Elfbar
18:45 – 19:30 Still
20:00 – 20:45 Your Cora
21:30 – 22:20 The Dove
23:00 – 23:55 The Ganglia
00:30 – 01:20 Left
02:00 – 02:55 Rotten Daisies
03:30 – 04:20 Thick
Ellesse Internship
18:30 – 20:00 JOTAPOP
20:00 – 21:30 MISS DEEPIN
21:30 – 23:00 MR BLAYA
23:00 – 00:30 PUTOCHINOMARICÓN DJ SET
00:30 – 02:00 RARE FISH DJ SET
02:00 – 03:30 THE PRADO
03:30 – 05:00 RAFA GALAN B2B LA RESISTANCE