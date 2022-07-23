VOLPIANO

L84 Volpiano close to the repechage in Serie A and with a new coach. Alfredo Paniccia, 36 years old from Colleferro, in the province of Rome, but resident in Turin, is the new L84 Volpiano 5-a-side football coach.

The club of president Lorenzo Bonaria will in all likelihood still play in A again next season. In fact, the club is relegated to A2. The club has asked for a repechage and in the meantime Matera’s exclusion from Serie A has arrived. This is how the doors of Serie A to L84 were opened: the official expected by the hour.

Paniccia replaces Rodrigo Da Lima, who nevertheless remains in the company. In the past season Paniccia was the national technical manager of youth futsal, especially under 15 and 17, as he says: “I held this position – comments Paniccia – then at the end of April the first meetings with the L84, with the general manager Jonathan Falco and the president Bonaria, who convinced me of the project. With the new company we then drew up the program for the resumption of training, which will begin on Monday 22 August, at the Brandizzo gymnasium ».

Paniccia already has clear ideas on what the objectives to be achieved will be: «First of all we want to have a quiet championship and reach salvation as soon as possible – Paniccia continues -. It is also important to cement a group that in the next season can aim, why not, to reach the highest levels in Serie A, as this club deserves – says Paniccia -. I’m lucky that I already know practically all the players, the aspect on which we will have to work will mainly be the amalgamation with the new grafts. It will take time, but only with work will it be possible to overcome this obstacle as well. We are all very motivated and energized for next season, still in Serie A ». –