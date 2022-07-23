Home Sports L84 towards the repechage On the bench you change Alfredo Paniccia is the coach
Sports

L84 towards the repechage On the bench you change Alfredo Paniccia is the coach

by admin
L84 towards the repechage On the bench you change Alfredo Paniccia is the coach

VOLPIANO

L84 Volpiano close to the repechage in Serie A and with a new coach. Alfredo Paniccia, 36 years old from Colleferro, in the province of Rome, but resident in Turin, is the new L84 Volpiano 5-a-side football coach.

The club of president Lorenzo Bonaria will in all likelihood still play in A again next season. In fact, the club is relegated to A2. The club has asked for a repechage and in the meantime Matera’s exclusion from Serie A has arrived. This is how the doors of Serie A to L84 were opened: the official expected by the hour.

Paniccia replaces Rodrigo Da Lima, who nevertheless remains in the company. In the past season Paniccia was the national technical manager of youth futsal, especially under 15 and 17, as he says: “I held this position – comments Paniccia – then at the end of April the first meetings with the L84, with the general manager Jonathan Falco and the president Bonaria, who convinced me of the project. With the new company we then drew up the program for the resumption of training, which will begin on Monday 22 August, at the Brandizzo gymnasium ».

Paniccia already has clear ideas on what the objectives to be achieved will be: «First of all we want to have a quiet championship and reach salvation as soon as possible – Paniccia continues -. It is also important to cement a group that in the next season can aim, why not, to reach the highest levels in Serie A, as this club deserves – says Paniccia -. I’m lucky that I already know practically all the players, the aspect on which we will have to work will mainly be the amalgamation with the new grafts. It will take time, but only with work will it be possible to overcome this obstacle as well. We are all very motivated and energized for next season, still in Serie A ». –

See also  Milan are not afraid They are at a disadvantage but overturn Verona thanks to super Tonali

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Vingegaard, gentleman in yellow Pogacar falls and he...

Toro looks good in front of the Turkish...

Yuzuru Hanyu applies to withdraw from the Japanese...

Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser:...

Gao Jianjun met with the Chinese Football Coordination...

LIVE Athletics World Championships in Eugene: results, program,...

The Northwest Wolves of the Chinese League defeated...

First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti,...

Warm-up match-Sancho scored a goal and pulled the...

“Fitness for All, Meet in Hangzhou” 2022 Hangzhou...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy