Sonixinema releases Contemporary Violin: Freebie, a free violin sound library for Native Instruments Kontakt.

Contemporary Violin: Freebie is a simplified version of Sonixinema’s Kontakt flagship violin sound library. It features Dark Sustains sounds with three custom presets.

This is a library of modern orchestral sounds perfect for orchestral soundtracks, as well as mixed film scores that mix orchestral instruments and other elements.

Sustain presets are included to cover a wide range of moods and musical styles. They respond well to different playing techniques, allowing you to enrich your playing with subtle sonic details and variations.

Check out the demo video below to hear about this library.

To download Contemporary Violin: Freebie, visit the product page below, add the product to your cart, and complete the checkout process for zero dollars.

Download: Contemporary Violin: Freebie (requires Native Instruments Kontakt full version)
https://www.sonixinema.com/products/contemporary-violin-freebie

