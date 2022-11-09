Home Sports La Liga-Lewan Pique dyed red! Rafinha lore Barcelona 2-1 reversal of the lead – Sports – China Engineering Network
Original title: La Liga-Lewan Pique dyed red! Rafinha lore Barcelona 2-1 reversal lead

CCTV News: At 4:30 am on November 9th, Beijing time, the 14th round of the 22/23 La Liga season continues. At the Sardar Stadium, Barcelona reversed Osasuna 2-1 away, leading by 5 points in one more game. David Garcia scored a controversial goal for Osasuna, Lewandowski and Pique were sent off, and Pedri and Rafinha scored to help Barcelona reverse.

Araujo, Depay, Casey, Sergi Roberto and Conde were sidelined due to injury. In the 6th minute, Reuven Garcia made a cross from the right corner, Unai Garcia knocked down Marcos Alonso, and David Garcia scored with a header from the middle. The referee refused to call Unai Garcia for a foul, 0-1, Barcelona fell behind early! In the 48th minute, Alba made a cross from the left and was blocked by the defender. Pedri followed up and scored a goal from the near corner. 1-1, Barcelona equalized the score! In the 85th minute, De Jong picked a pass from the midfield, and Rafinha scored a lob from the middle of the penalty area with a header. 2-1, Barcelona overtake the score! In the 88th minute, Balja made a cross from the left, and Budimir headed the ball wide of the far post. Barcelona replaced Pedri with Liard, and Liard made his debut. In 91 minutes, Balja made a cross from the bottom line from the left and was knocked out, and Moncayola’s shot near the penalty point refracted and flew out of the bottom line. In 93 minutes, after Fati cut in from the right and passed three people, he shot over the crossbar from a small angle on the right side of the penalty area. In the end, Barcelona reversed Osasuna 2-1 away.

