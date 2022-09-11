Home Sports La Liga-Venesius scores consecutive goals and Rodrigo passes Real Madrid to win 4-1 – yqqlm
La Liga-Venesius scores consecutive goals and Rodrigo passes Real Madrid to win 4-1 – yqqlm

Real Madrid lead the way

At 20:00 on September 11, Beijing time (14:00 local time in Spain), the 5th round of La Liga in the 2022/23 season started. Real Madrid beat Mallorca 4-1 at home, Valverde equalized, and Vinicius continued 5 goals, Rodrigo passed and shot, Rudiger sealed the victory. Real Madrid lead the way.

Real Madrid have only lost 1 game against Mallorca in the past 12 league games, and the remaining 11 games have achieved 10 wins and 1 draw. In the 60 league matches between the two sides, Real Madrid has 39 wins, 11 draws and 10 losses, including 22 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses at home. Hazard, Rodrigo, Ceballos, Rudiger and Lucas alternated.

In the 35th minute, Li Kangren made a free kick from the right, and Muric scored a header from the left side of the penalty area. Real Madrid equalized in stoppage time at halftime, Ceballos passed the ball, Valverde broke through from the midfield to the edge of the penalty area arc and shot into the upper left corner, 1-1.

Mallorca 1-0, MurićMallorca 1-0, Murić
Real Madrid 1-1, ValverdeReal Madrid 1-1, Valverde

Real Madrid overtook the lead in the 72nd minute, Rodrigo made a direct pass, and Venicius pushed into the net from the small penalty area, 2-1. In the 89th minute, Carvajal passed the ball, and Rodrigo broke into the upper right corner of the small penalty area and scored, 3-1. In the 93rd minute, Kroos made a free kick from the right, and Rudiger shot into the near corner from the left side of the penalty area, 4-1.

Real Madrid 2-1, VeneziusReal Madrid 2-1, Venezius

Real Madrid (4-3-3): 1- Courtois; 17- Lucas (71′, 2- Carvajal), 22- Rudiger, 4- Alaba, 23- Mendy (59 ‘, 6- Nacho); 15- Valverde, 8- Kroos, 19- Ceballos (69’, 12- Camavinga); 21- Rodrigo, 7- Hazard (59 ‘, 10-Medrich), 20-Venesius

