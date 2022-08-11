Home Sports Lafayette: Benzema’s Ballon d’Or this year is undisputed, Barcelona’s recovery is good for La Liga – yqqlm
Lafayette: Benzema's Ballon d'Or this year is undisputed, Barcelona's recovery is good for La Liga

2022-08-11 05:32
Original title: Lafayette: Benzema this year's Ballon d'Or is undisputed, Barcelona's recovery is good for La Liga

Lafayette: Benzema’s Ballon d’Or this year is undisputed, Barcelona’s recovery is good for La Liga

Live it on August 11. Real Madrid beat Frankfurt 2-0 in the European Super Cup. Chairman Florentino talked about related topics in an interview after the game.

–Benzema

He was worthy of the Ballon d’Or last year, and this year is even more undisputed.

-Barcelona

Barça is one of the most important clubs in the world and it has to get back to where it should be, which is good for Spanish football too.

——Signings

With the current lineup, we will not consider any further signings.

