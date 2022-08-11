Source: Live it
Lafayette: Benzema’s Ballon d’Or this year is undisputed, Barcelona’s recovery is good for La Liga
Live it on August 11. Real Madrid beat Frankfurt 2-0 in the European Super Cup. Chairman Florentino talked about related topics in an interview after the game.
–Benzema
He was worthy of the Ballon d’Or last year, and this year is even more undisputed.
-Barcelona
Barça is one of the most important clubs in the world and it has to get back to where it should be, which is good for Spanish football too.
——Signings
With the current lineup, we will not consider any further signings.
posted on:Fujian Province