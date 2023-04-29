Home » LaLiga Goals | All the summaries and goals of matchday 31 of the Santander League
Sports

LaLiga Goals | All the summaries and goals of matchday 31 of the Santander League

04/30/2023 at 00:16

CEST


FC Barcelona has the opportunity to get closer to the alirón this Saturday when they receive Betis (9:00 p.m. CET)

Enjoy the goals and the best plays of all the matches of the main soccer league in Spain

The Santander League It arrives loaded with important matches on this day. He FC Barcelona hosts Betis on Saturday, April 29, at 9:00 p.m. The culés have the opportunity to recover good feelings after the defeat in Vallecas and get closer to the alirón.

He Real Madridfor his part, was thrashed by the Girona in Montilivi (4-2) and lost the options to fight for the League title. On this day he will receive Almería, also on Saturday, April 29, at 6:30 p.m.

From SPORT, We collect every weekend all the summaries of the two best Spanish leagues so that you have them available with a single click.

GOALS OF LALIGA SANTANDER MATCHDAY 31

Real Sociedad consolidates fourth place and allows itself to dream of the Champions League. | The league
Summary, goals and highlights of Elche 4 – 0 Rayo Vallecano from matchday 32 of LaLiga Santander | THE LEAGUE
Summary, goals and highlights of Real Madrid 4 – 2 Almería from matchday 32 of LaLiga Santander | THE LEAGUE
Summary, goals and highlights of FC Barcelona 4 – 0 Betis from matchday 32 of LaLiga Santander | THE LEAGUE

ALL THE SUMMARIES OF LALIGA SMARTBANK MATCHDAY 38

The adventure of Ibiza in the Second Division is over | The league
Summary, goals and highlights of Levante 2 – 0 Alavés from matchday 38 of LaLiga Smartbank | THE LEAGUE
Summary, goals and highlights of Albacete 1 – 1 Cartagena from matchday 38 of LaLiga Smartbank | THE LEAGUE
Summary, goals and highlights of Tenerife 1 – 0 Leganés from matchday 38 of LaLiga Smartbank | THE LEAGUE
