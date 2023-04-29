LaLiga Goals | All the summaries and goals of matchday 31 of the Santander League

FC Barcelona has the opportunity to get closer to the alirón this Saturday when they receive Betis (9:00 p.m. CET)
The Santander League It arrives loaded with important matches on this day. He FC Barcelona hosts Betis on Saturday, April 29, at 9:00 p.m. The culés have the opportunity to recover good feelings after the defeat in Vallecas and get closer to the alirón.
He Real Madridfor his part, was thrashed by the Girona in Montilivi (4-2) and lost the options to fight for the League title. On this day he will receive Almería, also on Saturday, April 29, at 6:30 p.m.
From SPORT, We collect every weekend all the summaries of the two best Spanish leagues so that you have them available with a single click.