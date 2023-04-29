The Colombian actress who will be in MasterChef Spain

Currently, there is also worldwide wide recognition of Colombian productions and, specifically, for ‘Pálpito’, which is available on Netflix. There, Londoño also has a special participation.

Liss Pereira confesses the traumas of going through MasterChef

MasterChef has been one of the formats that have been most liked on television, a cooking reality show through which important personalities from the world of entertainment have passed, one of them was Liss Pereira, the comedian who went through the important cooking contest in 2021 , one of the most viewed editions by Colombians.

Recently, the Norte Santander opened up about what it meant for her to participate in MasterChef, something she had not done in the past because they had refused to talk about the friction she had had with other celebrities such as Carla Giraldo or Marbelle, who were also on the reality show. .

The comedian spoke about the subject through her social networks after her followers asked her what had been the worst and the best thing that had let her be in MasterChef:

“The worst thing that MasterChef left me… depression, anxiety, a lot of damage to my physical and emotional health,” he said on the subject.

However, Liss decided to also talk about the positive, and show that although many things had not been pleasant during the program, she had also made great friends and learned a lot:

“The best thing is to meet people like Claudia Bahamón and like a lot of production people and art people, a bunch of people and chefs, all cool,” revealed the comedian.