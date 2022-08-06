Aosta, 6 August 2022 – Not only that Val di Fassa in Trentino . Bad weather also hits the Aosta Valley and the Val Ferret where a brake for many hours it has determined the closure of the municipal road and the interruption of traffic, but it also has damaged the aqueduct causing an emergency a Courmayeur . The forecasts for restoring the aqueduct are 2-3 days and the administration has in the meantime asked citizens to ration the water that “is not drinkable” and “it is necessary to boil it for food use”.

“The situation is critical, also because in recent days the population has gone from 2,700 residents to almost 30 thousand”, explains the mayor, Roberto Rota. “The debris flow is important – explains Valerio Segor, regional technician – and is made up of tens of thousands of cubic meters of material. The boulders also damaged the bridge moving the deck “.

“We have organized two distribution points for citizens, which will continue tomorrow”, adds the mayor, explaining that, on the traffic front, “the valley is no longer isolated”. “We managed to clear a track within the day so that all people can get off with their own means and emergency vehicles can get on and off by necessity”, adds Rota.

It should also be noted that the aqueduct service is interrupted in the fractions of La Palud, Villair and Entrèves while it is regular in Val Veny, in the upper Val Ferret (from the Rochefort bridge) and in Plan Checrouit.

Yesterday, again in the Aosta Valley, it was flooded the Dora . Four people had been rescued by the Fire Brigade and Alpine Rescue after being trapped in their car between two tongues of the mudslide.