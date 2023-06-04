last day of Serie A – Tiscali Sport

Great party for Spalletti’s Napoli champions of Italy who, in front of the public of the great occasions, at the ‘Maradona’ stadium beat relegated Sampdoria on the last day of the championship: the final 2-0. Twenty-eighth victory in the championship for the Azzurri who greet in the best possible way the outgoing coach Spalletti, the main architect of the third scudetto in the history of the Azzurri. One-way match with the initial forcing of Napoli which, after three minutes, becomes dangerous with Zielinski. However, the Pole sends the ball high over the crossbar from an excellent position, pardoning Turk.

In the 10th minute the Dorian reply with Zanoli who slides in and shoots on goal, but Meret counters with a two-step reply. The hosts dominated and, between the 21st and 23rd minutes, first Kvaratskhelia and then Osimhen came close to scoring the possible lead. Having escaped the danger, three minutes later Sampdoria responds to the Neapolitans with Quagliarella who, incredibly, hits the ball high and sends the ball high a few steps from the goal line in the last goal chance of the first half. In the second half Napoli put their foot on the accelerator and, in the 62nd minute, Murru hits Osimhen in the Sampdoria area. After a brief consultation with the var, the referee Feliciani awards the penalty to Napoli, and from eleven meters Osimhen scores the opening goal (26th goal in the league and 31st of the season for the Nigerian international).

Napoli didn’t loosen their pressure and, in the 70th minute, the newcomer Gaetano tried to leave his signature on the match with a powerful shot aimed at the top corner, but Turk dived past and cleared the ball for a corner. Spalletti’s eleven look for the thrust of the final knockout and, in the 40th minute, Simeone, who took over for Osimhen a few minutes earlier, kicked powerfully from the edge under the cross for the 2-0 goal. The match is over but in the 87th minute the ‘Maradona’ crowd gets up and greets everything with a standing ovation Fabio Quagliarella who, replaced by Ivanovic, leaves the field in what was his last match in the Serie A championship with the Samp shirt.