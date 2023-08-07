Last World Cup for Megan Rapinoe: Disappointed after USA-Aus

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe looks back on her career with gratitude, despite her disappointment at losing to the United States early at their last World Cup. “I would have wished that we had progressed and that I could have guaranteed the title,” said the 38-year-old after the World Cup failure in the round of 16 against Sweden. “But it doesn’t take away from that experience or my career in general. I’m so happy and grateful to have played for so long and in such successful teams.”

Defending champions and record winners USA were eliminated at the women’s World Cup with a 4:5 penalty shootout. Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelley O’Hara had forgiven from the point. It was the last big tournament for Rapinoe. She is sad but ready for the end of her career, Rapinoe said. “I’ve made my peace with that. It’s sad, but it’s ok,” said the offensive player. “I’ve loved every moment of my career. I’ll miss it to death but it feels like the right time.”

Rapinoe has scored 63 goals in 202 caps for the United States since her debut in 2006. She was twice world champion, won the Olympic gold medal and was voted world player. “It’s been a journey with her,” said defender Julie Ertz, who comforted the crying Rapinoe with her teammates after the final whistle in Melbourne. “She’s been an incredible player for so long.” Losing in the round of 16 at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand was the USA’s earliest failure at a World Cup.

“There aren’t enough words for Megan”

Rapinoe also gained worldwide fame through her commitment away from the green lawn. In 2012, she was one of the first footballers to publicize her homosexuality. She later became the first white female athlete to take a knee during the national anthem to protest racism. From 2019 she fought with some fellow players in court to ensure that US women received as much money from the association as men.

“There aren’t enough words for Megan and her impact on the sport,” said forward Lynn Williams, citing her commitment to equality and human rights. “I can’t wait to see what she will do in her next career.”

Published/Updated: Recommendations: 7 Jürgen Kalwa, New York Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 4 Jürgen Kalwa, New York Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 3

The two-time world champion Julie Ertz meanwhile announced her retirement from the national team after the early exit from the USA. “Unfortunately, this is my last time with this crest,” said the 31-year-old defender in an ESPN interview. After the birth of her son last August, Ertz only made her comeback in April. She played 122 international matches and scored 20 goals. In 2015 and 2019 she was crowned world champion with the US team. In 2017 and 2019 Ertz was voted soccer player of the year in the USA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

