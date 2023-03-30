Home Sports Late home debut! Durant came back after 10 games and confirmed to play in today’s game – yqqlm
Sports

Late home debut! Durant came back after 10 games and confirmed to play in today’s game – yqqlm

by admin
Late home debut! Durant came back after 10 games and confirmed to play in today’s game – yqqlm
2023-03-30 08:46

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: Late home debut! Durant came back after 10 games and confirmed to play in today’s game

Beijing time on March 30th, the NBA regular season, the Suns will play against the Timberwolves at home today. The Suns coach revealed that Durant is determined to play today, but there will be a time limit for playing.

On March 9, in the Suns’ home game against the Thunder, Durant was injured before the game and has missed 10 consecutive games. Therefore, today’s game will be Durant’s Suns home debut.

This season, since joining the Suns, Durant has played a total of 3 games, averaging 32.7 minutes per game, scoring 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.

As of today’s game, the Suns had a record of 40 wins and 35 losses, ranking fourth in the Western Conference. Recently, they ushered in a wave of 2 consecutive victories.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Felix Rijhnen ends speed skating season with a record

You may also like

Athletes criticise claim by IOC president Thomas Bach...

Thomas Müller is still available for the national...

«I was scoring and thinking about her»- breaking...

NBA roundup: Warriors beat Pelicans, Grizzlies win seven...

International match against Peru: DFB-Elf with delicate approaches

Kings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts...

Sven Senteler and Dominik Schlumpf are close friends

Sánchez denounces in China Putin’s “brutal and illegal...

Congratulations!Kane announced on social media that his wife...

Sacramento officially ends its playoff drought

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy