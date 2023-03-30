Original title: Late home debut! Durant came back after 10 games and confirmed to play in today’s game

Beijing time on March 30th, the NBA regular season, the Suns will play against the Timberwolves at home today. The Suns coach revealed that Durant is determined to play today, but there will be a time limit for playing.

On March 9, in the Suns’ home game against the Thunder, Durant was injured before the game and has missed 10 consecutive games. Therefore, today’s game will be Durant’s Suns home debut.

This season, since joining the Suns, Durant has played a total of 3 games, averaging 32.7 minutes per game, scoring 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.

As of today’s game, the Suns had a record of 40 wins and 35 losses, ranking fourth in the Western Conference. Recently, they ushered in a wave of 2 consecutive victories.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: