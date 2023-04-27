Home » launch of the new magazine with Alonso – Sport Marketing News
Relaunched today with a new publisher, FMS Global Media, and an editorial team led by Consulting Editor Dylan Jones, the new magazine fits into Aston Martin’s strategy to develop an extra-luxury customer experience and lifestyle communication.

Dylan Jones represents the perfect profile to guide the magazine in its new course. Previously an editor and contributor to several iconic British popular culture magazines, including i-D, The Face and Arena, Jones served as editor of GQ from 1999 to 2021, leading the magazine to numerous awards.

Produced on high-quality printed paper, the bigger and broader magazine presents the world of Aston Martin by combining creativity, great stories and extraordinary images, starting with issue V53, which will feature the Aston Martin Aramco Team driver on the cover Cognizant Formula One™, Fernando Alonso.

In an exclusive interview with Dylan Jones, on the heels of his impressive start to the new F1® season, the Spaniard explains what it takes to be a champion in one of the most closely contested sports in the world and recounts the relentless passion for competition that prompted to join Aston Martin.

The main driving piece will focus on the incomparable Aston Martin Valkyrie, which let loose on the Bahrain International Circuit in the hands of journalist Jeremy Tailor, as the Aston Martin DBX707 braved the famous Furka Pass in Switzerland.

The magazine also exclusively chronicles entrepreneur JP Thor’s incredible four-week journey as he flew his Airbus ACH130 Aston Martin Edition helicopter from the UK to Australia.

In the light of the desire to celebrate the stars of creativity, the magazine presents the latest incredible photographic exhibition of Gavin Bond, exhibited in London, while the lifestyle section chronicles the ever-increasing popularity of jade and vintage book collections.

“Aston Martin magazine is an important channel for us to have direct contact with our customers all over the world and tell about all our initiatives. As well as focusing on the latest Aston Martin products, this new creative direction underlines the unique aspects of our brand, alongside carefully selected culture and lifestyle stories that we know will be appreciated by the Aston Martin community,” said Renato Bisignani, Global Head of Aston Martin Marketing and Communications.

Aston Martin magazine will be published three times a year in English and Mandarin Chinese. The first edition of the new course, “V53”, is available today, with subsequent releases scheduled for July and November.

