Original title: Law enforcement standards in the opening game lead to controversy Yang Yi: Encouraging confrontation and not blowing fouls are two different things

Beijing time on October 10th, in the focus battle on the first day of the regular season of the new season, the defending champion Liaoning team captured the Guangsha team and got a good start. In this opener, the referee’s law enforcement scale has become the focus of attention and debate from the outside world.

Here are two shots from today’s game. The first shot is–with 2.9 seconds left in the second quarter, Kyle Fogg dribbled the ball on the right side of the frontcourt to get rid of Zhu Junlong. When he made a breakthrough inside, Xu Zhonghao stretched out his right shoulder and knocked Fogg directly. This action by Xu Zhonghao caused Fogg’s dissatisfaction. In previous seasons, it was appropriate to violate the body, but this time the referee only whistled for ordinary fouls, and there was no video review.

The second shot is–with more than 2 minutes left in the second quarter, the small foreign aid Cummings of the Guangsha team failed to make a layup. The Liaoning team launched a counterattack. Guo Ailun was continuously interfered from the backcourt to the frontcourt layup. But the referee did not blow the whistle. Yang Yi, a famous commentator, said: “Isn’t this a blow? In the transition process just now, the Guangsha team’s actions can be made illegal!”

Media person Yang Jian said: “This may be the vane of the new season.” This strong dialogue, from the perspective of the referee’s law enforcement standards, encourages players to fight physically, which also sets the tone for some controversial moves throughout the game. . It can be seen from the game that because some fouls were not called, the players were a little impatient when playing.

The game of basketball emphasizes physical confrontation. The referee didn’t blow the whistle, making the game smoother and more entertaining. But at the same time, some movements create potential injury risks for players. “When the players are in a hurry, some of the actions they make will be harmful to the opponent,” Yang Yi said.

When commenting on the referee’s law enforcement scale, Yang Yi said: “Whether players, coaches or referees are watching this game. What this game reflects will be extended throughout the season, do you all play according to this scale? We have said several times that it is a good thing to encourage confrontation. Now the international trend is that the intensity is getting higher and higher, especially for men’s games, but encouraging confrontation and not blowing fouls are two different things. We encourage confrontation, but at the same time, we must be strict. Calling fouls. You call players to move their feet and use their torso to fight, not all of your defensive action.”

“My impression is that in the second quarter, there are three actions that can be called against the body, including Guo Ailun’s transition and Xu Zhonghao’s action,” Yang Yi continued, “This kind of ball is not only against the body, but also for ordinary fouls. If you don’t blow it, what will the players in the back think? Why do Chinese players get full fouls without playing 3-4 minutes when they come to the international competition? Because we are always pulling and pulling in the league, you don’t blow it now, when it comes to international competitions, The referee will not be used to these actions. When we watched the Women’s Basketball World Cup some time ago, we not only praised the Chinese women’s basketball team, but also their defensive skills. Against the Korean team, the opponent’s feet were very fast, but the Chinese team only fouled 4 times in the half. .”

After the game, Jilin team foreign aid Dominic Jones updated his social media, he wrote: “Encouraging physical confrontation and pulling hard are two different things.” (jim)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: