Lazio moves, some fans betray it. Even in the Coppa Italia match against Bologna, shortly after the 10th minute of the first half and halfway through the second half, the usual anti-Semitic chants aimed at the Romanists were heard (“Go pray in the synagogue, I’ll always let you escape…”). The Biancoceleste club, which for years has been trying to make fans aware of racism and anti-Semitism, is often hostage to those fans who, thinking of provoking it, damage it by continuing to sing chants that the club itself stigmatises. Already against Empoli, the biancocelesti had to play with the Curva closed, following the howls addressed to Banda and Umtiti on 4 January in Lecce. The club had tried to appeal to avoid summary justice.

Gravina

—

On Wednesday afternoon, on the occasion of the presentation of the partnership with Adidas, the president of the FIGC Gravina, referring to the clashes between Roma fans and Neapolitans on the A1 and the decision of the Ministry of the Interior to ban away matches for the two fans for the next two months , had said he was against summary justice: “We need to identify the culprits of unpleasant events and punish them, but until it is possible, I believe that the only solution is to respect the decision of the Ministry which, however, by closing the transfers, also punishes the innocents. What happened cries out for vengeance and it was a horrible commercial.” The president of Lazio Lotito has been asking for years that the fines imposed on the clubs due to the behavior of the fans be paid by the culprits themselves.