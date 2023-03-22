Home Sports Lazio fans banned for life from the Olimpico for anti-Semitic chants and «Hilterson» shirt – breaking latest news
The measure against the fan who during the derby wore the number 88 shirt with the writing “Hilterson” praising Nazism and two other surprises in the act of the Roman salute

Lazio used a hard punch. He had said: “We will identify those responsible.” So it was. Lotito’s club has in fact announced the measures taken for anti-Semitic supporters during last Sunday’s derby against Roma. For the man photographed in the number 88 shirt with the inscription “Hitlerson” and for two other people caught in the act of the Roman salute, there will no longer be the possibility of accessing the Olympic stadium: all three are excluded for life. This is not a Daspo, but the application of the code of ethics which also provides for similar measures for the most serious actions.

It had happened during last Sunday’s derby between Lazio-Roma – anti-Semitic chants and a fan of the Montemario grandstand photographed with the shirt with the number 88 bearing the words “Hitlerson” – episodes that had once again raised indignation and shame popular. Minister Abodi had assured him by saying “we will not ignore it”. In the days immediately following, three people were identified. thanks to the collaboration between the Lazio club, its security service, the stewards and the police forces but also through the use of the surveillance cameras of the Olympic Stadium. With regard to them, once the administrative procedure of the security bodies has been concluded and authorization has been obtained from the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Police Chief to provide the personal details of the three, Lazio will strictly apply the Code of Ethics and will order the non-appreciation and therefore the removal life from the stadium and will appear as a civil party for the claim for damages in any criminal proceedings that will follow.

