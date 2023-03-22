Holy Week is approaching and in the municipality of San Antero, Córdoba, they are preparing to celebrate the Butter Festival. A holiday of religious origin that comes from an event that had as its purpose punish Judas Iscariot for having sold Christ.

According to the story, the festival dates from the year 1925when Don Remigio Massa, a native of Palmito, Sucre, had the idea of ​​making a large doll and named it Judas Iscariote, with the purpose of commemorating this passage from the life and death of Christ.

At that time, the community adorned the donkeys and went out to walk the streets of the town, escorting the musicians and Judas, who was taken to a place for his betrayal. in which he would be hung and burned.

By the year 87, the Donkey Festival became what it is known today, a celebration to honor and highlight the importance of the donkeyan animal that is part of the rural culture of this region of the Caribbean coast, but without straying from the initial roots of the festival.

This is how the Festival Holy Monday begins with a musical dawn, then the town dresses in color with the great folkloric parade, bringing together local troupes and those from other regions. For glory Saturday, the long awaited takes place judas rideafter the trial of this character, the party continues where different allegorical contests to the donkey and everything that identifies this region.