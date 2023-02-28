Another physical problem for the Spanish Lazio striker who suffered a fracture in his left hand in the match against Sampdoria. A guardian has already been applied, his conditions will be monitored day by day but he will still be available for the next match on the Napoli field LAZIO 1-0 SAMPDORIA: GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

High morale after the victory against Sampdoria which gave away three very important points in view of the Champions League race, but for the Lazio there’s no good news from the infirmary. Still a problem for PedroThat after fixing one fracture of the nasal bones on 19 February on the occasion of the match played away against Salernitana, in the match against the blucerchiati he also suffered a fracture in his left hand. On the pitch with a showy protective mask after the nose operation that had prevented him from participating in the Conference League away match against Cluj, the Spanish striker recovered from the hand injury during the second half of Monday’s match at the Olimpico February 27 and was forced to leave the field.

The medical report The Biancoceleste company itself shed light on the conditions of the former Rome and Barcelona through this report medico appeared on its official channels: “The medical staff of SS Lazio announces that the player Pedro Rodríguez reported during yesterday’s meeting a fracture of the left hand. To the footballer it is a specific guardian has already been applied and will undergo daily clinical monitoring.”



Lazio-Sampdoria 1-0 report cards Despite the new injury, however, Pedro is able to play and will in any case be available by Maurizio Sarri for Lazio’s next match, the away match on Friday 3 March at 20:45 against Naples leaders. With two fractures, one in the nasal bones and one in the left hand, hardly the Spanish should play starterbut if needed he could be employed.

A league Serie A standings With their eighth victory in a row, Napoli takes their lead over Inter to +18, defeated in Bologna and joined by Milan who beat Atalanta at the San Siro. At -2 from the Milanese there is Lazio, protagonist of the 1-0 draw against Sampdoria. First victory for Paulo Sousa with Salernitana: the grenades move away from the hot zone, as well as Fiorentina victorious in Verona. Here is the updated standings with the Lega Serie A ordering 1) NAPOLI 65 points

24 games played

58 goals scored

15 conceded 2) INTER 47 points

24 games played

44 goals scored

28 conceded 3) MILAN 47 points

24 games played

41 goals scored

30 suffered

