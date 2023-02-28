Home Sports Lazio, for Pedro fracture in his left hand: the news on the injury
Sports

Lazio, for Pedro fracture in his left hand: the news on the injury

by admin
Lazio, for Pedro fracture in his left hand: the news on the injury

Another physical problem for the Spanish Lazio striker who suffered a fracture in his left hand in the match against Sampdoria. A guardian has already been applied, his conditions will be monitored day by day but he will still be available for the next match on the Napoli field

LAZIO 1-0 SAMPDORIA: GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

High morale after the victory against Sampdoria which gave away three very important points in view of the Champions League race, but for the Lazio there’s no good news from the infirmary. Still a problem for PedroThat after fixing one fracture of the nasal bones on 19 February on the occasion of the match played away against Salernitana, in the match against the blucerchiati he also suffered a fracture in his left hand. On the pitch with a showy protective mask after the nose operation that had prevented him from participating in the Conference League away match against Cluj, the Spanish striker recovered from the hand injury during the second half of Monday’s match at the Olimpico February 27 and was forced to leave the field.

The medical report

The Biancoceleste company itself shed light on the conditions of the former Rome and Barcelona through this report medico appeared on its official channels: “The medical staff of SS Lazio announces that the player Pedro Rodríguez reported during yesterday’s meeting a fracture of the left hand. To the footballer it is a specific guardian has already been applied and will undergo daily clinical monitoring.”

Available for Naples

see also


Lazio-Sampdoria 1-0 report cards

Despite the new injury, however, Pedro is able to play and will in any case be available by Maurizio Sarri for Lazio’s next match, the away match on Friday 3 March at 20:45 against Naples leaders. With two fractures, one in the nasal bones and one in the left hand, hardly the Spanish should play starterbut if needed he could be employed.

news” data-srcjs=”https://widgets.outbrain.com/outbrain.js?i=fabf79ed” data-widget-id=”AR_10″ data-intcmp=”skysport_null_outbrain_null”/>

You may also like

Fencing Modica, Scalora European champion cadet in men’s...

The accusation of rape against Hakimi and the...

The Italian cyclist who killed the cat of...

2023 NFL MVP odds: Early bettors backing Justin...

Agreement between Formula 1 and IMG to broadcast...

Transfers FC Barcelona | Manchester United prepares two...

Give the Ball to Bobby #19

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra welcomes the decision of Le Graët,...

Vegan diet and sport: scientifically proven practical advice

Champions League: Sports minister wants fans to have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy