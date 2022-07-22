All in of the Lazio are Ivan Ilic. The Verona midfielder is the ideal profile for the midfield, which Sarri he asked Lotito. And the patron is willing to satisfy this request of the technician as well. The Serbian is considered the ideal replacement for Luis Alberto, who in the meantime seems to have asked for the sale to go to Sevilla. But, as already hypothesized in recent days, the biancocelesti will try to close the operation regardless of the farewell of the Mago.

MANEUVER – Clearly, with the departure of the Spaniard and the money collected, the arrival in Formello of the 2001 class would be almost an immediate consequence. At least they are needed 12-13 million cash, plus the rest that can possibly be treated in bonuses and deferrals, to arrive at the total price of the tag. The relationship between Put e Lotito it is excellent and – unless the new Gialloblù coach Cioffi gets in the way, to keep the player in check – it does not seem that hitches can arise, in an affair that the two presidents have already talked about in recent weeks and which they have returned to discuss yesterday morning. Also because Lazio the funds for this new purchase – would be the seventh in this session – he has already found them. They are the ones who will arrive from Mallorca to Muriqi. Then there will be added the savings on Jony’s salary (he is asking for the termination) and everything that can be collected from the sale of Escalante (there is Sampdoria on him), Akpa Akpro (interests in France and also in B) and others redundancies, for which the Eagles they are looking for accommodation.

EYE TO THE CITY – The only variable to fear for the Capitoline is the Manchester City. The English, from which Hellas bought the player outright last summer, have in fact maintained a sort of priority clause on a possible future resale. In practice, if the Venetians accept Lazio’s proposal for Ilic, they will then have to notify the Premier League club before closing the deal. These would then have the possibility of invoking their preferential channel, agreed in the previous agreements, balancing the offer. At that point, being able to guarantee a higher salary, as well as a appeal major international, it is practically certain that the boy would end up under Guardiola’s orders. On this point, however, Lotito can do little. The focus is now on finding an agreement to reach the player, in a negotiation that seems to be well underway.