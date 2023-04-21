Lazio: Immobile surprise, he trains in a group – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 21 – Important news from Formello: the Lazio captain, Ciro Immobile, trained with his teammates on the eve of the match against Turin. A real surprise for the fans, a demonstration of loyalty to the Lazio colors by the striker, who had already played a solo session yesterday. Last Sunday Immobile had suffered a sprained spine and a cracked rib in a bad car accident, but after just five days he returned to doing tactical work and practice matches, and is now aiming for tomorrow’s call-up: a call-up which, although symbolic, would give great charge to his companions. (HANDLE).

