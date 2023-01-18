Home Sports Lazio, what a mess: Immobile stops for 15-20 days
Sports

Lazio, what a mess: Immobile stops for 15-20 days

by admin
Lazio, what a mess: Immobile stops for 15-20 days

“First-degree injury to the semitendinosus of the right thigh”: he will miss the Coppa Italia match against Bologna, the internal championship matches against Milan and Fiorentina and any quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia

First degree injury for Ciro Immobile. Bitter the verdict of the instrumental tests to which the Lazio center forward underwent in the late afternoon today at the Paideia clinic in Rome after the hamstring resentment accused on Sunday in the match against Sassuolo.

Press release

Lazio communicated that “the tests showed a first degree injury to the semitendinosus of the right thigh. The player has already started the specific treatment of the case and will be subjected to daily clinical monitoring. Further instrumental tests will be repeated in the next few days to quantify recovery times”. A stop of 15 to 20 days is looming. Thus Immobile will miss the Coppa Italia match with Bologna, the internal championship matches against Milan and Fiorentina and the eventual quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia. The focus is on his return for the away match in Verona on 6 February.

January 17, 2023 (change January 17, 2023 | 21:06)

© breaking latest news

See also  Smallpox monkeys: vaccinations to start on Thursday in Lombardy - Focus Vaccini

You may also like

Naples, Giuntoli: “The Gollini-Sirigu exchange? Let’s see. And...

Boxing, Fabio Turchi acquitted of doping charges

Matteo Messina Denaro, the real Bonafede admits: “I’ve...

Naples-Cremonese in history: all-female referee trio

The Warriors in the White House: Curry delivers...

From Totti to Materazzi, from Vieri to Zenga:...

Snooker Masters: England star Trump reaches the top...

Australian Open LIVE Sinner-Etcheverry 2-0

Summary of the Football Association Cup: Taishan’s three...

Napoli-Cremonese, Spalletti: “We had less quality than usual”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy