First degree injury for Ciro Immobile. Bitter the verdict of the instrumental tests to which the Lazio center forward underwent in the late afternoon today at the Paideia clinic in Rome after the hamstring resentment accused on Sunday in the match against Sassuolo.

Press release

—

Lazio communicated that “the tests showed a first degree injury to the semitendinosus of the right thigh. The player has already started the specific treatment of the case and will be subjected to daily clinical monitoring. Further instrumental tests will be repeated in the next few days to quantify recovery times”. A stop of 15 to 20 days is looming. Thus Immobile will miss the Coppa Italia match with Bologna, the internal championship matches against Milan and Fiorentina and the eventual quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia. The focus is on his return for the away match in Verona on 6 February.