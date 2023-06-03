Home » Lazio win against Empoli and finish 2nd in Serie A
Lazio win against Empoli and finish 2nd in Serie A

Lazio Rome ended their Serie A season well, with their victory at Empoli (2-0) on Saturday. The three points obtained allow the Romans to pass in front of Inter, who had beaten Torino earlier in the day on Saturday. The Capitolini end the year in second place in the Championship, and will return to the Champions League in September.

The Romans overall dominated the game, with 11 shots on target against only 1 Empoli side. However, they had to wait for the second period and Alessio Romagnoli to open the scoring (48th). Luiz Alberto took the break at the very end of the match (90th + 2), and sealed Lazio’s second place for the season.

