First Quarter

The VL starts well with great dynamism and a lot of grit that allow it to lead on 10-19 after 5′ from the start. Coach Repesa’s boys play a sparkling and never still basketball as always, which immediately puts the black and white defense in difficulty. Moretti never stops and even when he doesn’t have the ball he cuts towards the basket finding two photocopied conclusions for two 3-point games, then Cheatham takes the chair with two triples on the ground that give the maximum advantage. From here Virtus tries to react with Weems and Hackett going back up to 24-21. The VL gives up a bit with concentration and eventually drops to -8 at the end of the fraction, 32-24.