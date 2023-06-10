Swiss Cycling and SSI on the criticism of mountain biker Flückiger

The doping story of mountain biker Mathias Flückiger is also about the credibility of the Swiss anti-doping system. What do Swiss Sport Integrity and the cycling association Swiss Cycling say about the allegations that Flückiger raises in the NZZ interview?

Up and down, over hill and dale: the doping story of Swiss mountain biker Mathias Flückiger. Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone

The doping story of 34-year-old mountain biker Mathias Flückiger is more complicated than it has been in Swiss sport for a long time. On August 18, 2022, the Olympic silver medalist received a temporary ban, one day before the European Championship race in Munich. The Disciplinary Commission (DK) lifted this ban at the end of 2022 and returned the case to Swiss Sport Integrity (SSI), which is responsible for combating doping.