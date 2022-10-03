PAVIA

The leaders Pavia defends the primacy at Fortunati with Gavirate; Oltrepo and Voghe, want to continue the run-up to the summit by hosting Cantù and Vergiatese; the third-last Academy seeks redemption after the Magenta blow; Binasco at home against Verbano.

Pavia-Gavirate

Pavia is looking for another home victory (kick-off at 15.30). Coach Maurizio Tassi has all the squad at his disposal, except the injured Di Bartolo and Stroppa. For the starting eleven the doubt concerns the under: in the case of confirmation of Lapo Radaelli, the trident Principe-Garcia-Bigotto will play in defense; with Calvi (born in 2003) deployed in attack, possible use of Nucera or Ammirati. Probable formations. Pavia (4-3-3): 1 Chinchilla; 2 Ferroni, 3 Ioance, 5 Concina, 6 L. Radaelli (Nucera); 8 Maione (Kanteh), 4 Sarzi, 11 Giani; 9 Principe, 10 Garcia, 7 Bigotto (Calvi). All. Rates. Gavirate (4-3-3): 1 Menegon; 6 Municchi, 5 breaking latest news, 3 Aboe, 2 Roveda; 8 Martionia, 4 Foreign, 11 Moats; 10 Lercara, 9 Selpa, 7 Marcaletti. All.Sicurità- Referee: Committee of Messina.

Oltrepo-Cantù Castle

Castello Cantù arrives at the Comunale di Broni, third in the ranking at -1 from Oltrepo (12/11), fresh from the exploit of Verbano (0-1) and with a still unbroken defense. Attention to the striker Pappalardo, 3 goals to his credit, last year as many as 23 in Promotion, always with the canturini. Oltrepo still struggling with the injuries of Citterio, Cicciù and Paparella and Scarcella. Oltrepo (3-4-2-1): 1 Cable; 19 Calloni, 23 Gabrielli, 15 Lopane; 4 Villoni, 79 Gnaziri, 12 Rebuscini, 29 Negri; 10 Pedrabissi, 28 De Stradis; 9 Fat. Herds Albertini. Cantù Castle (4-2-3-1): 1 Perniola, 2 Cammarano, 3 Barlusconi, 4 Sangiorgio, 5 Lozza, 6 A. Scaccabarozzi, 7 M. Scaccabarozzi, 8 Romano, 9 Wachira, 10 Ajouli Mohamed, 11 Pappalardo. Herds Bertoni. Referee: Colombo of Legnano.

Vogherese-Vergiatese

The Voghe challenges the Vergiatese in a deserted Parisi, for the shift behind closed doors. «It will be surreal, we know how important our fans are. We will miss them, but we will do everything to give continuity to the results », explains Mr. Giacomotti. Compared to the team that beat Muggiò, there are some variations: Bahirov, Wednesday’s driver with a brace, will not be there due to a knee problem. In attack, space for the Franchini-Romano tandem; in the median, Noia should be seen again. Vogherese (4-3-1-2): 1 De Toni; 2 Andrini, 6 Bacaloni, 5 Puka, 3 Received; 8 Noia, 4 Lanzi, 7 Casali; 10 Andriolo; 9 Romano, 11 Franchini. Herds Giacomotti. Vergiatese (3-5-2): 1 Catizone; 2 Lazar, 5 Raimondo, 6 Tumino; 7 Okaigni, 10 Moretti, 4 Dal Santo, 8 Truzzi, 3 Ghilardi; 9 Medina, 11 Moussafir. Herdsman Galeazzi. Referee: Gambirasio di Como.

Virtus Binasco-Verbano

After their first victory with Lazzate, Virtus Binasco faces Verbano at Pazzi, a formation from Varese fighting for the playoffs. In the rossoblu all available, the guests will miss the strong defender Fabiani. “The Verbano is a big and will be hungry after the knockout with Cantù,” warns Mr. Imbriaco. V. Binasco (4-4-2): Picone; Robbiati, Italian, Giuliano, Anzaghi; Castles, Albamonte, Chiaromonte, Damo; Cesana, Dell’Era. Herds Imbriaco. Verbano (4-3-3): Colleoni; Federici, Santagostino, Fasoli, Mari; Di Marco, Morlandi, Lacchini; Colombo, Grandi, Faye. Coach: Andrea Ardito. Referee: Paris of Bergamo.

Accademia-Solbiatese

After the heavy passive remedied in the midweek round (5-0 with Magenta), the Accademia Pavese is called to a quick awakening at home against Solbiatese, a fearsome team that gave Pavia a hard time. Mister Gaudio had to work to motivate the boys, who came out of Parabiago with broken bones especially psychologically. Ttorna Mori after the disqualification and forward chance for Deleonardis from 1 ‘. Out Philadelphia. Accademia: 1 Alio, 2 Castillo, 5 Tomassone, 6 Bernini, 3 Mori, 7 Laraia, 4 Provasio, 8 Maggi, 10 Dioh, 9 Zenga, 11 Deleonardis. All. Joy Solbiatese: 1 Dominici, 2 Lonardi, 3 Parini, 4 Mezzotero, 5 Torraca, 6 Scapinello, 7 Minuzzi, 8 Pellini, 9 Lonardi, 10 Casagrande, 11 Pandiani. Herds Gennari. Referee: Loose of Bergamo. –