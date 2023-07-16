LeBron James Honored at ESPYs and Changes Jersey Number to 23

LeBron James to Change Jersey Number to Honor Bill Russell

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has announced that he will be changing his jersey number from 6 to 23 for the upcoming NBA season. The decision was made as a tribute to Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, who passed away last summer at the age of 88.

“It’s LeBron’s call,” said Rich Paul, James’ longtime friend and agent. “He chose to do it out of respect for Bill Russell.” This gesture comes after the NBA retired the number 6 jersey league-wide in honor of Russell, the first player to receive such recognition.

Although the league’s announcement left little time to stock replica James jerseys before the start of the 2022-23 season, his Lakers No. 6 uniform topped the NBAStore.com jersey sales during the second half of the season. This showcases the immense popularity and demand for James merchandise among fans.

James expressed his admiration for Russell, stating, “For us to lose that icon was heartbreaking. We all know what Bill Russell meant to the NBA, obviously to the Celtics off the court as well, in terms of his heroism… It means a lot to me to wear number 6 in honor of him.”

Bill Russell’s legacy in the NBA is legendary. As an 11-time champion, five-time MVP, and 12-time All-Star, Russell made a significant impact both on and off the court. He also became the league’s first African-American head coach, winning his last two championships as player-coach for the Celtics.

Notably, Russell personally presented James with the NBA Finals MVP trophy after his historic Game 7 victory over the Golden State Warriors in 2016. James has since won the award four times, solidifying his status as one of the game’s greatest players.

Throughout his NBA career, James has worn jersey number 6 on multiple occasions. He initially wore it in international competition for Team USA and during his time with the Miami Heat. He later switched to number 23 for his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers and his first two seasons in Los Angeles. Now, James will don the number 6 jersey once again when he takes the court for the Lakers in the upcoming season.

LeBron James’ decision to change his jersey number signifies his deep respect for Bill Russell’s tremendous contributions to the NBA. As fans eagerly await the start of the new season, they can look forward to seeing James pay homage to a basketball legend while adding another chapter to his illustrious career.

