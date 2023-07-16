Sara Aldrete: The Untold Story of Mexico’s Narcosatanic Cult

Title: HBO Max to Feature Documentary Series on Notorious Mexican Criminal Sara Aldrete

Subtitle: The Narcosatanic provides a platform for Sara Aldrete to share her side of the story

by [Author]

[date]

HBO Max will be unveiling a new docuseries titled “The Narcosatanic” that delves into the controversial case of Sara Aldrete, a Mexican woman who was involved in one of the most shocking criminal cases in Mexico during the 1980s. The true-crime series, premiering on July 13, 2023, aims to shed light on Aldrete’s perspective, offering viewers a chance to form their own conclusions.

Sara Aldrete, now 58 years old, gained infamy at the age of 22 when authorities discovered 13 severed bodies in clandestine graves with connections to satanism. The case was marked by allegations of cannibalism and ritualistic sacrifices, captivating the media and shocking the nation.

HBO Max took a unique approach by visiting the prison where Aldrete is currently serving one of Mexico’s longest sentences. The platform aims to provide her with an opportunity to tell her side of the story through the docuseries. The Senior Manager of content development for HBO Max Latin America, Claudia Fernández, stated, “By intertwining the testimonies of the different protagonists, who also contradict each other, we want to give the public the opportunity to have their own conclusions.”

“The Narcosatanic” utilizes recreations, archival materials, and firsthand accounts to immerse viewers in the pagan and satanic realm that engulfed Aldrete’s life. The docuseries primarily focuses on giving a voice to Sara Aldrete, who was largely unheard during the height of the sensationalized media coverage.

Pat Martinez, the director of “The Narcosatanic,” revealed that Aldrete had a sentimental relationship with Adolfo Constanzo, referred to as “the godfather,” a Cuban santero who was involved in illegal activities including drug trafficking and Santeria rituals that reportedly included human sacrifices.

Martinez further explained that obtaining accurate information proved to be a significant challenge due to limited media coverage during the time. Specifically, the docuseries aims to shed light on Santeria, a topic often overlooked at the time. Aldrete’s interest allegedly lied in the supernatural and her connection to Adolfo, which greatly influenced her involvement in criminal activities.

As “The Narcosatanic” aims to reveal the depths of deceit that Aldrete was drawn into and the consequential actions that took place amidst an atmosphere of controversy, HBO Max hopes to compel audiences to engage with the story and form their own opinions. The docuseries provides a platform for Sara Aldrete to share her account, challenging the public’s perception of the infamous case that has haunted Mexico for decades.

For those eager to unravel the mysteries surrounding this notorious criminal, HBO Max’s “The Narcosatanic” promises to provide new insights and a fresh perspective on the shocking and taboo criminal case that gripped the nation in the 1980s.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

