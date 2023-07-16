Home » LeBron James returns to number 23: “It’s his decision”
LeBron James returns to number 23: “It’s his decision”

LeBron James will change his jersey number from 6 to 23 next season. “It’s LeBron’s decision,” Klutch Sports Group’s Rich Paul told ESPN.

“He chose to do it out of respect for Bill Russell.” The NBA retired the number 6 last August; James wore it one last season to honor Russell.

