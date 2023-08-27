Home » LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Diagnosed with Congenital Heart Defect: Expected to Make Full Recovery




Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect but is expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement released by his family on Friday. The 18-year-old experienced a cardiac arrest last month during basketball practice at the University of Southern California and was subsequently hospitalized. After a few days of treatment, he was released to recover at home.

The family’s statement revealed that doctors have identified the “probable cause” of the cardiac arrest as an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect. However, they expressed confidence in his ability to successfully undergo treatment and make a full recovery. The family also mentioned their hope for Bronny’s return to basketball in the near future.

While providing updates to the media, the family reiterated their request for privacy during this challenging time. Despite the setback, the statement emphasized their optimism and determination.

Bronny’s father, LeBron James, is a highly accomplished NBA player with four championship titles. Earlier this year, he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league’s all-time leading scorer.

More details about Bronny’s treatment and recovery progress are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks to provide further reassurance to his supporters and fans.

