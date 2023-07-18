Lecce, from breaking latest news comes Hamza Rafia – Football

Lecce have formalized the definitive purchase of Hamza Rafia, midfielder born in ’99, from Delfino breaking latest news. The footballer, of Tunisian nationality but with a French passport, has signed a three-year contract with an option for the next two years. Rafia will undergo medical tests in Verona in the morning, to then join his new companions in the training camp in Folgaria.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

