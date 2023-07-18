Rock and roll at full speed in the 6th edition of the Tiki Party

The 6th edition of the Tiki Party will be held at the Jesús Pobre sports center (La Marina Alta) on Saturday, July 22.

The garage party, rock and roll and derivatives that is the Tiki Party, will begin at the bar Peter from the town with a DJ set by Janji & Co. and the live as an appetizer based on electro cumbia by Rolando Bruno, then musiqueta from the decks by Paco Lust, Danielo 77 and Joan Mel, stop to eat and gather strength for what it comes over

After coffee or cremaet and a few steps further on, in the sports center, a previous set of Stompin Joe & Co., Paco Lust and The Scares they will start to animate the party with their Mexican garage, Mar Label from the turntables and the Catalan Flamingo Tours with the voice of Myriam Swanson in front, they will make the staff dance with their rock and roll rhythms influenced by surfing and rhythm&blues.

After the Catalans, Vampire Lovers from the booth, to give way to the Italians The Peawees who will demonstrate their skills in punk, rock&roll, garage, soul and rhythm&blues.

The music from the 16 Tons booth, played by Pep Tones, will precede Los Chicos to transport the public to a state of collective ecstasy with their contagious wild garage punk, Machete dj from Tarragona and Bule Bule will play before the last live show, that of the swedes Real Tears, who will bring their garagero power pop to make the staff dance.

The 6th Tiky Party will be closed by Las Chicas del Tiempo (Bea and Vicent) arriving from Benidorm with their animated records for those who still feel like dancing.

