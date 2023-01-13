Home Sports Lecce-Milan odds: the Over 1.5 first half is worth 2.90
Lecce-Milan odds: the Over 1.5 first half is worth 2.90

Pioli’s team scored seven goals in the first quarter of an hour, nobody counts more

Milan arrives at Via Del Mare: kick-off Saturday at 6pm. Last day Baroni’s team drew 0-0 against Spezia, the Rossoneri competing in the Italian Cup were eliminated by Turin after extra time.

Prediction: Over 1.5 first half

It could be a risky odds, but for bookmakers the Over 1.5 first half is a possible hypothesis: 2.90 for Sisal’s evaluation, 2.88 for Betfair and 2.75 for Better.

Milan starts strong

Lecce are unbeaten in five league games and have not had a longest unbeaten run in the competition since April 2012 under Cosmi. They will challenge a Milan that always starts strong: the Rossoneri have scored seven goals in the first quarter of an hour, nobody counts more.

The quote

According to the bookmakers, Milan is clearly favored: the 2 mark is proposed 1.65 by Starcasinò Bet, 1.62 by Netbet and Betfair. The eventual success of Lecce is quoted at 6.00 according to Betfair, 5.60 for Novibet and Netbet. The X is offered for 3.95 by Planetwin, 3.90 by Betfair and Starcasino Bet. Over 2.5 has good odds: 2.00 for Bet365 and Betfair, 1.90 on Better. The No Goal stops at 1.80 on Bet365, 1.77 for Planetwin and Starcasinò Bet.

Both teams take few corners, an average of 3 per game: so Under 9.5 corners can be a good play. It is worth 1.90 on Betfair, 1.70 for Sisal and 1.67 according to Bet365. Also pay attention to the 2 + Over 2.5 combo: 2.63 on Bet365, 2.60 for Betfair and 2.55 according to Sisal.

Statistics and background

Lecce have won only two of their 32 Serie A games against Milan (2-1 in 1997 and 1-0 in 2006). The Rossoneri are unbeaten in eight league matches against Lecce (W5, D3), a set in which they scored as many as 20 goals: an average of 2.5 per game. The 1-0 signed by Axel Konan in April 2006 is Lecce’s only success at the Via del Mare against their Serie A opponents. The Rossoneri’s seven wins and eight draws complete the balance in Puglia.

The markers

Colombo is the Lecce player who has taken part in the most goals in this Serie A (six, four goals and two assists). The striker born in 2002 played 11 games for Milan, also scoring in the 2020/21 Europa League qualifiers against Bodø/Glimt. Marker at Via Del Mare is quoted at 5.30. The Rossoneri want to redeem the elimination in the Italian Cup, everything passes through Leao’s feet: a goal from him is valued at 2.65.

